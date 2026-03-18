Eid in Saudi Arabia on Friday as Shawwal moon not sighted
In Saudi Arabia, the moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Shawwal in the year 1447 Hijri was not sighted on Wednesday.
As a result, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days on Thursday. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Friday, reports Gulf News.
After observing a month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal. It is the largest religious festival, and its date is determined by the sighting of the moon.