Iran goes on offensive as diplomacy with US stalls

Six months into its war with the United States, Iran’s military has begun signalling a shift from retaliation to offence, which analysts say could reflect Tehran’s belief it holds leverage to advance its demands and break the stalemate.

Since US-Israeli strikes launched the war on 28 February, Tehran has largely portrayed its strikes against the United States, Israel and Gulf countries as revenge for attacks on the Islamic republic.

Now, Iranian officials are openly talking about giving offensive operations a greater priority while keeping control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key source of leverage against Washington that has disrupted a vital global energy route and driven up energy prices.

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei outlined that approach in a reshuffle of top military commanders earlier this month, calling for “strengthening maximum deterrence and preparing to conduct large-scale offensive operations against the enemy”.