China's Xi 'deeply worried' by Iran, Israel conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday he was "deeply worried" by Israel's military action against Iran, as China also accused US leader Donald Trump of "pouring oil" on the mounting conflict.

Following decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign last week against targets across Iran, saying it aimed to prevent its arch-foe from acquiring atomic weapons -- an ambition Tehran denies.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel's attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

Trump also issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform: "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Asked about Trump's remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict.