China's Xi 'deeply worried' by Iran, Israel conflict
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday he was "deeply worried" by Israel's military action against Iran, as China also accused US leader Donald Trump of "pouring oil" on the mounting conflict.
Following decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign last week against targets across Iran, saying it aimed to prevent its arch-foe from acquiring atomic weapons -- an ambition Tehran denies.
The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel's attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.
Trump also issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform: "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"
Asked about Trump's remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict.
"The Chinese side calls on all relevant parties, especially countries with special influence on Israel, to shoulder their responsibilities, take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, and prevent the conflict from expanding and spreading."
China's President Xi Jinping called for de-escalation of the conflict "as soon as possible" during a meeting with Uzbekistan's President in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, state media reported.
"Israel launching military action against Iran has caused a sudden escalation in tension in the Middle East, China is deeply worried about this," Xi said, according to Xinhua.
"We oppose any act that infringes upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries."
China's embassies in Iran and Israel also urged Chinese citizens to leave the countries "as soon as possible", after Israel and Iran traded heavy strikes.
"The Chinese Embassy in Iran has coordinated with the Iranian side to facilitate outbound travel and reminds Chinese citizens currently in Iran to leave the country... as soon as possible", the embassy in Tehran said in an online statement.