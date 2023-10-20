Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137: Hamas health ministry

The army said its fighter jets had struck a "command and control centre" belonging to Hamas that was involved in firing rockets towards Israel.

"As a result of the strike a wall of a church in the area was damaged.

The Hamas health ministry also said that since the conflict erupted, 46 medical personnel had been killed and another 85 wounded in the enclave.

Twenty-one health facilities were out of service due to lack of fuel, it added.

Palestinians in Gaza are still waiting for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas carried out a deadly raid on southern Israel on 7 October that left more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, killed on Israeli soil.