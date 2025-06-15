Israeli hit Iran defence ministry HQ, nuclear weapons-linked sites
Israel's military said early Sunday it had struck Iran's defence ministry headquarters, "nuclear weapons project" infrastructure sites and other targets, as the rival nations exchanged fire for a third day.
The Israeli military said at around 2:40 am (2340 GMT Saturday) that its air force had just "completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project", as well as on fuel tankers.
"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets" which Israel said advanced Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.