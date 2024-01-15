US downs missile fired from Yemen at American warship: military

The US military said Sunday its forces shot down a cruise missile fired at an American destroyer warship from Huthi controlled areas of Yemen.

The attack appears to be the first against a US destroyer amid a growing number of missile and drone strikes or attempted strikes by the Huthis, on what they deem Israeli-linked shipping on the key Red Sea trade route.

“On 14 January at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time) an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Huthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea,” the United States Central Command said in a statement.

“The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hodeida by US fighter aircraft,” according to CENTCOM. “There were no injuries or damage reported.”