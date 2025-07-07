Israel says it struck Huthi sites across Yemen

Israel said early Monday that it carried out a wave of strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and other areas held by the Huthi rebels.

Two missiles were launched from Yemen towards Israel just hours later, the Israeli army said on Telegram, as it worked to intercept them.

Israel "struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Huthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif," its army said in a statement.

It said the strikes were "in response to the repeated attacks by the Huthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel".

The Huthi-controlled Al-Masirah television station had on Sunday reported that the "Israeli enemy is targeting the port of Hodeida," also reporting strikes on the ports of Ras Isa and Salif and the Ras Al-Kathib power station.

The attacks came around half an hour after an Israeli army spokesman warned of strikes at the sites on social media.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa in response to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group.