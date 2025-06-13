Senior US Democrat condemns Israel’s ‘reckless escalation’

Democratic senators sharply criticised US ally Israel on Thursday for its strikes on Iran, as the White House distanced itself from the attack but Republican senators voiced gratitude to Israel.

“Israel’s alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence,” Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island said in a statement.

His comment came after Israel carried out a “preemptive” strike against Tehran’s nuclear and military sites, in defiance of a call from US President Donald Trump to refrain from attacking Iran.

Reed, the top Democrat on the US Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that the “strikes threaten not only the lives of innocent civilians but the stability of the entire Middle East and the safety of American citizens and forces.”