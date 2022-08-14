Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers’ bus in Jerusalem

A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli police and witnesses said.

The shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities, according to a statement by the police, which did not identify him. Israeli media reported the assailant was a Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

The Old City houses sites that are holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital - a status not recognised internationally.