Iran steps up attacks on Mideast economy in response to US-Israeli strikes

Iran stepped up its attacks on economic targets and US missions across the Middle East on Tuesday as President Donald Trump warned it was "too late" for the Islamic republic to seek talks to escape the war.

As drones and missiles crashed into oil facilities and US embassies in the Gulf, Washington's ally Israel bombarded targets in Iran and pushed troops deeper into Lebanon to battle the Tehran-backed militia Hezbollah.

"Their air defence, air force, navy, and leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said: 'Too late!'," Trump posted on his social media site, two days after he had agreed to talks and four days after US and Israeli strikes wiped out much of Iran's senior leadership.

As if to underline Trump's new stance, loud blasts echoed around downtown Tehran, AFP journalists in the city reported. According to Iranian media, US and Israeli strikes had targeted the building housing the committee that is to elect Iran's new supreme leader.

"The military has launched a ninth wave of strikes in Tehran. The Air Force has now begun a large-scale wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime's infrastructure in Tehran," the Israeli military said.