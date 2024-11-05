Qatar votes in referendum on scrapping legislative polls

However, the polls prompted division as only certain Qataris were eligible to vote. Last October, Qatar's emir called them an "experiment" and proposed the constitutional changes.

The Qatari establishment appeared confident of the result of Tuesday's referendum, the first in more than 20 years, which coincides with US presidential elections on the same day.

"I believe that it will not be a majority vote, but it may even reach a unanimous vote on a constitutional amendment," Saud bin Khalid Al-Thani, a prominent member of the ruling family, told journalists before voting.

"Every country may have its own style that suits it, its personality, and its citizens. We are a country, praise be to God, united with our leadership, united with our government," he added.

Qatar has also held municipal council elections every four years since 1999.