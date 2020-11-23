Saudi denies reported talks between Crown Prince, Netanyahu

Saudi Arabia on Monday denied Israeli media reports of landmark talks between prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

"I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo," Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet.

"No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan and other outlets had reported that the meeting took place Sunday, weeks after the Jewish state reached historic deals to normalise ties with two Saudi allies, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.