Saudi wants 'serious steps' from Yemen rebels: Official

Saudi Arabia is waiting for "serious steps" from Yemen's rebels on a potential prisoner swap before responding to their offer of a ceasefire, an official told AFP on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition, which backs the government in Yemen's conflict, is yet to comment on the surprise announcement from the Iran-backed Huthis, who called a three-day truce and dangled the possibility of a permanent end to hostilities.

The rebels' offer on Saturday, the seventh anniversary of the start of the war, came a day after a wave of cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets, including an oil plant within sight of Jeddah's Formula One Grand Prix.