Israel hits port, energy sites in Yemen after missile intercepted

Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen on Thursday after intercepting a missile fired from the country, warning Huthi rebel leaders there it “will reach you too.”

Huthi media said the strikes hit power stations, oil facilities and a port in Hodaidah, killing nine people and injuring others.

Iran, which backs the group, denounced the raids as a “flagrant violation of the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter.”

Israel’s raids came after it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.