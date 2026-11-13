Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was directing Vice President JD Vance to focus completely on domestic anti-fraud efforts and not negotiations towards a deal to end war with Tehran.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His comments came shortly after the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vance was mulling face-to-face talks with a top Iranian security official.