Trump says US will hold Iran accountable for Houthi attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would hold Iran accountable for any attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, who said this week they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.
“A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly.”
"Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night. Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves ...," he wrote.
The Houthis said on Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, and fired on two Saudi oil tankers overnight.