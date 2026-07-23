Trump says US will hold Iran accountable for Houthi attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would hold Iran accountable for any attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, who said this week they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

“A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly.”