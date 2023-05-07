WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

The most impacted families are in Gaza, where food insecurity and poverty are the highest, and in the West Bank.

The United Nations agency offers impoverished Palestinians both monthly vouchers with a value of $10.30 per person and food baskets. Both programs will be affected.

Gaza, which has been run by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007, is home to 2.3 million people, of which 45 per cent are unemployed and 80 per cent depend on international aid, according to Palestinian and UN records.

"WFP understands the implications of this unavoidable and hard decision on hundreds of thousands of people who also depend on food assistance for their most basic needs," said Abdeljaber.

Citing security concerns with the enclave's Hamas rulers, Israel has led a blockade together with Egypt that has put restrictions on the movement of people and goods for years.