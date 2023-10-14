Reuters journalist dead, AFP reporters among 6 wounded in south Lebanon

A Reuters journalist was killed Friday and six others from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera were wounded while working in southern Lebanon, the three news organisations said.

A group of journalists from different media outlets was near the village of Alma al-Shaab, close to the border with Israel, when they were caught up in cross-border shelling, one of the two wounded AFP correspondents said.

A Lebanese security source had told AFP that initial Israeli shelling followed an infiltration attempt by a Palestinian faction from the Lebanese side of the border.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said in a statement, adding he "was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon".

AFP photographer Christina Assi and AFP video journalist Dylan Collins were working in the area. Both were taken to a hospital in Tyre for treatment.

Two other Reuters reporters, "Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care," Reuters said, adding it was "urgently seeking more information".

Al Jazeera said two of their reporters were among the wounded, blaming "Israeli bombing on their vehicle". They named them as Carmen Joukhadar and Elie Brakhya.