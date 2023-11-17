Iran enriches more uranium as Gaza war rages, US vote looms 

The United States and its allies have few routes left to rein in Iran's nuclear work with prospects for talks long buried and tougher actions against Tehran running the risk of stoking tensions in a region already enflamed by the Gaza war.

With a US election next year limiting Washington's room for manoeuvre, four serving and three former diplomats painted a bleak picture of efforts to curb Iran's nuclear programme, which according to UN nuclear watchdog reports continues to advance.

The diplomats spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

According to one of the two confidential reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency and seen by Reuters, Iran now has enough uranium enriched up to 60% purity - close to weapons-grade and a level Western powers say has no civilian use - to make three bombs.

The stockpile continues to grow, the reports say, even though Iran has consistently denied wanting nuclear arms.

Having failed to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in 2018, President Joe Biden has no room for now even to consider a more informal "understanding" to curb Iran's nuclear work with a regional conflict raging and tension spiralling.

"There is a sort of paralysis, especially among the Americans ... because they don't want to add fuel to the fire," said a senior European diplomat.