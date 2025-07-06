Maha earns full scholarship at North South University, but remains trapped in Gaza

Among them in the tent is the one-and-a-half year old nephew of Maha. “Since birth, my sister’s son has never eaten meat, fruit, or any nutritious food,” Maha said with a sigh.

“We are barely surviving on rice, lentils, and seeds. There is no electricity here, and clean drinking water is scarce. The rice and lentils we managed to bring while fleeing home are almost finished. There are no nearby shops. There are temporary markets, but nothing is available but flour and rice. Prices are also very high.”

Maha came to Bangladesh in 2017 to study at Chittagong Medical College, pursuing her dream of becoming a physician. Back then, Bangladesh was an unknown land to her. Over time, it became her “second home.” She fell in love with the food, the warmth of the people, and most importantly, with how Bangladeshis consistently stand in solidarity with Palestine. For that, she says, she is forever grateful.