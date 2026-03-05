Iran warns people who dare defy internet blackout

Iranian authorities were issuing warnings to people connecting to the internet in defiance of a communications blackout that had left the Islamic republic largely cut off from the outside world, witnesses told AFP on Thursday.

Iran''s internet connectivity was currently running at "around 1 per cent of ordinary levels", monitor group Netblocks said on Thursday, leaving most Iranians struggling to access basic information, navigation tools or communication apps.

Those who had successfully connected using VPNs (virtual private networks) to circumvent the controls had received warnings over their phones.

"If you repeatedly connect to the international internet in the coming days, your line will be blocked and the necessary measures will be taken to refer your case to the judicial authorities," the messages said.

A Tehran resident, who messaged AFP on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the "internet speed is very slow".

"You can''t call and voice messages don''t get delivered. We can just text," the resident added.