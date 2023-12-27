US says it downs many drones, missiles fired by Huthis over Red Sea

US military forces shot down more than a dozen attack drones and several missiles fired by Yemen-based Huthi rebels at shipping in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

“There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries,” the Pentagon’s Central Command said in a social media post, describing a barrage of 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land-attack missiles over a period of 10 hours.

Earlier, Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a vessel in the Red Sea and a drone attack toward Israel in solidarity with Gaza.