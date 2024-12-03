Iran’s president criticises new hijab law

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed doubts about new legislation imposing tougher penalties on women who flout mandatory hijab regulations.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran have been required to cover their hair in public.

However, increasing numbers are appearing without hijabs, especially since protests erupted following Mahsa Amini’s death in custody in September 2022. She had been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.

Parliament has approved the new “hijab and chastity” law, but it requires the president’s signature on 13 December to take effect.

“As the person responsible for promulgating this law, I have many reservations about it,” Pezeshkian told state television late Monday.