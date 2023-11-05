Fierce fighting in Gaza, as Hamas says Israel kills 30 in camp bombing

Israel pressed its war to crush Hamas on Sunday nearly a month after the worst attack in its history, as the Palestinian militant group said an Israeli bombing in Gaza killed dozens of people.

Fighting continues to rage in densely populated Gaza, despite calls for a ceasefire from Arab countries and desperate civilians after 30 days of war.

In the latest onslaught, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli bombing on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday killed 30 people, with an eyewitness reporting children dead and homes smashed.

"An Israeli air strike targeted my neighbours' house in Al-Maghazi camp, my house next door partially collapsed," said Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

Alaloul told AFP his 13-year-old son, Ahmed, and his four-year-old son, Qais, were killed in the bombing, along with his brother. His wife, mother, and two other children were injured.

Israeli troops are battling inside Gaza, and a military spokesperson said they were looking into whether their forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.