Iran responded to US plan via intermediaries, awaiting reply
Iran has responded through unnamed intermediaries to a 15-point US plan to end the war, news agency Tasnim reported on Thursday, and is now waiting for Washington's reply.
The exact contents of the US plan, conveyed to Iran via Pakistan according to Pakistani officials, are not officially known.
"Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response," Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.
Iran responded by sending a five-point counter proposal, according to the source cited by Tasnim.
The five points were ending the "aggression", the establishment of a mechanism guaranteeing that neither Israel nor the United States would return to war, financial compensation, and the end of hostilities on all fronts -- meaning that Israel would stop fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon and possibly Hamas in Gaza.
The source also indicated that Iran wanted its sovereignty over the vital Strait of Hormuz to be recognised.