Turnout in Iraq’s election reached 41 per cent - electoral commission

Initial turnout in Iraq’s parliamentary election on Sunday was 41 per cent, the electoral commission said, in a sign of dwindling trust in political leaders although participation was not nearly as low as election officials had earlier feared.

The established, Shi’ite Islamist-dominated ruling elite, whose most powerful parties have armed wings, is expected to sweep the vote, with the movement led by populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who opposes all foreign interference and whose main rivals are Iran-allied Shi’ite groups, seen emerging as parliament’s biggest faction.

Such a result would not dramatically alter the balance of power in Iraq or the wider Middle East, say Iraqi officials, foreign diplomats and analysts, but for Iraqis it could mean that a former insurgency leader and conservative Islamist could increase his sway over the government.

Total turnout was 44.5 per cent in the last election in 2018. The electoral commission said early on Monday the lowest turnout was in Baghdad, with between 31 per cent and 34 per cent.

Two electoral commission officials told Reuters on Sunday that nationwide turnout of eligible voters was 19 per cent by midday and participation was low at polling stations in several parts of the country visited by Reuters.