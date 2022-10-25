300 charged for Tehran protests, four could face death penalty

Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said that indictments have been issued for 315 people on charges of "congregating and colluding with the intention of acting against the country's security", "propaganda against the system" and "disturbing public order", the Judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.
He added that "indictments were also issued for four rioters on charges of moharebeh," which means 'war against God', a charge that can carry a death sentence.
They are accused of "using a weapon to terrorise the society and people, injuring security officers, setting fire to and destroying public and government property with the intent to disrupt the country's security and confronting the holy system of the Islamic republic of Iran," Salehi added.
Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei announced that the processing of the cases related to protesters "has already started," he was quoted as saying by Mizan Online.
"The trial of those who committed crimes... and were affiliated with counter-revolutionary elements inside and outside and with foreigners will be held carefully and according to the law, and these people will be punished according to the law," he stressed.
The judiciary had previously announced on 12 October that more than 100 people had been charged in Tehran province and Hormozgan province over the unrest.