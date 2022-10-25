300 charged for Tehran protests, four could face death penalty

More than 300 people have been indicted over Tehran protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, including four charged with an offence that can carry the death penalty, Iran's judiciary said Monday.

The Islamic republic has witnessed a wave of protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini on 16 September after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among demonstrators but also among the security forces, and hundreds of protesters have been arrested.