Two Palestinians killed by Israel troops in West Bank: ministry

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a flurry of deadly clashes in the territory.

A 16-year-old died in an exchange of fire with troops carrying out an arrest raid outside the northern city of Nablus, sources on both sides said. A Palestinian in his twenties was killed in Qalandiya outside Jerusalem, the health ministry said.

Nader Haitham Rayan, 16, died in Balata camp near Nablus after being hit by bullets to the head, chest and hand, the ministry said. It did not give further details on the circumstances of his death.