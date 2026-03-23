Got messages from 'friendly countries' about US request for talks: Iran foreign ministry

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had received messages through "friendly countries" about a request from the United States for talks, but denied any such negotiations had taken place since the start of the war.

"Over the past few days, messages were received through some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations aimed at ending the war," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, according to the official IRNA news agency.

However, he "denied any negotiations or talks with the United States during the past 24 days of the imposed war".