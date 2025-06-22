Arab states erupt in condemnation after US strikes on Iran

Arab countries on Sunday strongly condemned the US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, warning of serious repercussions and calling for a return to diplomacy.

Iran's former regional rival, Saudi Arabia, which resumed ties with Tehran in a Chinese-brokered detente in 2023, expressed "great concern" over the attacks.

Gulf countries have been engaged in intense but fruitless diplomatic efforts since Israel launched its air campaign on their neighbour Iran on 13 June.

Many of the oil-rich countries host major US assets and bases, and fear that a spillover from the war could threaten their security and economies.

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, said it feared "catastrophic consequences" for the region and the entire world.

Yemen's Huthi rebels repeated threats to target US vessels and warships in the Red Sea after the overnight strikes, which they described as a "war declaration" on the Iranian people.