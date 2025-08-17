Israelis rally nationwide calling for end to Gaza war, hostage deal

Demonstrators across Israel called on Sunday for an end to the Gaza war and a deal to release hostages still held by militants, a push lambasted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies.

The protests come more than a week after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City, following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

The war was triggered by Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, during which 251 people were taken hostage.