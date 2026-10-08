Oil surges, stocks sink as US reportedly eyes new Iran strikes

Oil prices soared more than five per cent Thursday following reports that the United States could launch fresh attacks on Iran before next month's midterm elections, risking further supply disruptions.

Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, rallied to $105.48 a barrel before paring gains. The main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, reached as high as $92.84 per barrel.

The Atlantic magazine reported that the White House had asked the Pentagon to draw up options for hitting sites in Iran ahead of the congressional midterms on 3 November.