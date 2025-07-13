Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least 27

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 27 Palestinians, including six near a water distribution point.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that Gaza City was hit by several strikes overnight and in the early morning, killing eight people "including children and women" and wounding others.

An Israeli air strike hit a family home near Nuseirat refugee camp, south of Gaza City, resulting in "10 martyrs and several injured", Bassal said.