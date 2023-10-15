Lebanon army blames Israel for journalist's killing; Reuters urges Israeli probe 

The Lebanese army said on Saturday that Israel had fired a missile that killed a Reuters journalist in southern Lebanon, with a Lebanese military source saying the country had conducted a technical on-the-ground assessment after the attack that supported its claim.

Israel's military said it used tank and artillery fire in the area to prevent an infiltration from Lebanon around the time of Issam Abdallah's death. It said its actions followed Hezbollah fire along the Israel-Lebanon border, and that the incident was under review.

The Lebanese military source said the army had concluded the shell that killed Abdallah was fired by Israel based on observation by Lebanese army patrols in the area at the time of the incident. The source was not authorised to speak to media and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The Israeli enemy launched a missile which hit a civilian car belonging to a media group which led to the martyrdom of the videographer Issam Abdallah," the Lebanese army high command said in a statement posted on its website.

Reuters, in a statement signed by President Paul Bascobert and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni, said: "We call on the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to conduct a thorough, swift and transparent investigation. It is critically important for journalists to be able to report freely and safely."