Israel pounds Beirut, levels residential complex: State media

The raids came after United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to Israel, told the US ally to avoid further escalation with Iran.

Israel is fighting Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon and has vowed to retaliate against Iran for an 1 October missile attack.

In Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported at least 17 Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, calling the raids “the most violent in the area since the beginning of the war”.

Six buildings were destroyed around the suburb of Laylaki, NNA said, including a residential complex hit by four Israeli strikes “causing a large fire”.

AFPTV footage showed a massive explosion followed by smaller blasts in the embattled suburb after the Israeli army issued an Arabic-language evacuation warning for the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.

There was no warning, however, for a strike that hit the Jnah neighbourhood in southern Beirut.