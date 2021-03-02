US presses Saudis over Khashoggi killing amid calls to punish prince

The United States on Monday pressed Saudi Arabia to take further measures after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Washington faced growing criticism that it did not directly target crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

President Joe Biden on Friday released an intelligence report that found that prince Mohammed approved the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, a US-based contributor to The Washington Post who was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he was strangled to death and dismembered.

The report—classified under former president Donald Trump, a close ally of the Saudis—found that seven of the 15 members of the hit squad that flew to Istanbul came from the Rapid Intervention Force, which it said “exists to defend the crown prince” and “answers only to him.”