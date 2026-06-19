Lebanon hostilities escalate, with Israeli leaders defiant in face of US-Iran deal

Fighting escalated sharply between Israel and Hezbollah in south Lebanon overnight, with more than 18 people reported killed in Israeli strikes and four Israeli soldiers killed in one of the deadliest attacks by the Iran-backed group during this war.

The violence showed no sign of abating as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed to “extract a very heavy price” from Hezbollah for the killing of the four soldiers.

Paris urged Washington to put pressure on Israel to stop hostilities in Lebanon, where the intensifying violence strained an interim deal between the United States and Iran halting the broader Middle East war.

The deal requires the United States, Iran, and their allies to declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Violence abated significantly earlier this week, but has since picked up.