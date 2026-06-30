Talks in Qatar after US-Iran deal: What we know

US envoys were meeting with Qatari mediators on Tuesday in Doha to discuss negotiations with Iran, the Gulf state said, after Tehran and Washington agreed a memorandum of understanding this month to halt the Middle East war.

Iran said a team would head to Doha this week but contradicted US President Donald Trump's claim that direct talks will take place.

Qatar also said no high-level meetings or direct talks between the longtime foes were planned in Doha.

Here is what we know about the discussions: