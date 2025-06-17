Israel, Iran trade blows as air war rages into fifth day

Israel said Tuesday it targeted military sites in Iran and killed a senior commander in fresh strikes, prompting Tehran to fire missiles in retaliation on the fifth day of escalating clashes between the arch foes.

Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the morning, shortly after air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel following missile launches from Iran, the Israeli military said.

The air force was "operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat", the military said.

About 20 minutes later, it said people could leave shelters as police reported debris fell in the Tel Aviv area and the fire brigade said it was tackling a blaze in the surrounding area.

The Israeli military said it killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shamdani in an overnight strike on a "command centre in the heart of Tehran", four days after he replaced Golam Ali Rashid, who was killed in an Israeli strike.