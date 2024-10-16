Israeli strike kills mayor, 5 others in Lebanese town

An Israeli air strike on Wednesday on the municipal building in Nabatieh, a major town in southern Lebanon, which serves as a provincial capital, killed the mayor Ahmed Kahil and at least five others, two security sources said.

The strike came despite U.S. concerns about rising death tolls and fears of all-out war in the region as Israel battles Iran-backed Hezbollah in south Lebanon and in the capital Beirut and the Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in the Nabatieh area and dismantled underground infrastructure.

Israeli navy forces, meanwhile, have struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, in cooperation with troops on the ground, Israel's military said on Wednesday.

Hours earlier at least one Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters witnesses said, after the U.S. said it opposed the scope of Israeli attacks in Lebanon's capital.

Reuters witnesses heard two blasts and saw plumes of smoke emerging from two separate neighbourhoods. It came after Israel issued an evacuation order early on Wednesday, which mentioned only one building.