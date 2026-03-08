6 wounded in Israel after Iran missile fire
Six people were wounded, some by shrapnel, at blast sites in central Israel on Sunday, according to first responders, after the military said it had detected a new wave of Iranian missiles.
A spokesperson for Magen David Adom emergency services said "medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating" the wounded to hospitals.
A 40-year-old man was in a serious condition, while a 25-year-old man was moderately injured and a further three people were in mild condition, they said.
A spokesperson for the Ichilov hospital in Israel''s commercial hub Tel Aviv said one man wounded in the neck was receiving urgent treatment.
Earlier at least 10 explosions were heard over Tel Aviv by AFP journalists.
Israeli media showed images it said were from Tel Aviv of a blast hole in a street with a damaged car jutting out of it.
The Israeli military had warned prior to the blasts that it had "identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel".
In a separate media briefing prior to the missile warning, military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that Iran''s "firepower has dropped dramatically all across the region, not only towards Israel".
Iran has been firing missiles at Israel and countries across the region in response to a US-Israeli campaign that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.