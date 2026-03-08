6 wounded in Israel after Iran missile fire

Six people were wounded, some by shrapnel, at blast sites in central Israel on Sunday, according to first responders, after the military said it had detected a new wave of Iranian missiles.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom emergency services said "medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating" the wounded to hospitals.

A 40-year-old man was in a serious condition, while a 25-year-old man was moderately injured and a further three people were in mild condition, they said.

A spokesperson for the Ichilov hospital in Israel''s commercial hub Tel Aviv said one man wounded in the neck was receiving urgent treatment.