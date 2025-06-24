Israel says 3 killed in Iran strike after Trump’s ceasefire announcement

“Upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world,” he said, adding that both sides had agreed to remain “peaceful and respectful” during each phase of the process.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that “as of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on ceasefire or cessation of military operations.”

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he said on social media.

But Israel’s army said sirens were activated in northern Israel -- where moments before Iran’s state media Irib reported a wave of missiles were headed.

Israeli emergency services also reported casualties in an Iranian missile strike in southern Israel.

“Following the missile impact site in southern Israel: So far, MDA teams have pronounced the deaths of three people,” Magen David Adom said in a statement on X.

Explosions also continued to rock Tehran overnight, with blasts in the north and centre of the Iranian capital described by AFP journalists as some of the strongest since the conflict broke out.

Any cessation in hostilities would come as a huge relief to world leaders frantic about an escalation in violence igniting a wider conflagration.