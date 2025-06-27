Israel would have killed Iran's Khamenei if given opportunity: Minister

Defence Minister Israel Katz told media that Israel would have killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the war between the two countries if the opportunity had presented itself.

"If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out," Katz told Israel's public radio station Kan Thursday evening, adding that the military had "searched a lot".

"Khamenei understood this, went very deep underground, broke off contact with the commanders... so in the end it wasn't realistic," Katz told Kan.

He told Israeli television Channel 13 Thursday that Israel would cease its assassination attempts because "there is a difference between before the ceasefire and after the ceasefire".

Katz had said during the war that Khamenei "can no longer be allowed to exist", just days after reports that Washington vetoed Israeli plans to assassinate him.