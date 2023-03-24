Saudi prince shows new pragmatism with Iran

He has also worked to mend bitter rifts with regional rivals like Qatar and Turkey, and even offered up the Gulf kingdom as a possible mediator for the war in Ukraine.

Analysts say it points to an evolution of Prince Mohammed, now 37, from erratic disruptor to pragmatic power player.

The deal with Iran in particular "marks a sea change in his political approach", signalling "maturity and a more realistic understanding of regional power politics", said Umar Karim, an expert on Saudi foreign policy at the University of Birmingham.