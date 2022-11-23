Iran says enriching uranium to 60 pc at plant

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday confirmed Iran has started enriching uranium up to 60 per cent at its Fordo plant amid the breakdown of the nuclear deal with major powers.

In his latest report to member states, Director General Rafael Grossi said Iran had “started producing high enriched uranium... in the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP),” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement sent to AFP.

This is “in addition to such production that has taken place at Natanz since April 2021,” the IAEA said.

The agency added that Iran also planned “a significant expansion of low enriched uranium production—UF6 enriched up to 5 per cent or up to 20 per cent—at Fordo”.