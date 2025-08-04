At least 68 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen

A shipwreck off Yemen has killed at least 68 people, the UN's migration agency said Monday, with dozens still missing after the boat carrying mostly Ethiopians sank.

The International Organization for Migration's country chief of mission, Abdusattor Esoev, told AFP that "as of last night, 68 people aboard the boat were killed, but only 12 out of 157 have been rescued so far. The fate of the missing is still unknown."

On Sunday, two security sources in southern Yemen's Abyan province -- a frequent destination for migrant smuggling boats -- gave a preliminary toll of 27 killed in the shipwreck.