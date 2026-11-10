Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was momentum toward ending the war with Iran, as he declared that the country "militarily, is effectively over," but kept open the possibility of new strikes.

Trump met at the White House with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani -- a key mediator in the Iran war. It was his first meeting with a foreign leader since his party's massive losses in the midterm elections.

Trump later posted on Truth Social that the two leaders had "an excellent conversation" and that "much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran."