Hamas armed wing says fate of US-Israeli captive unknown

The fate of a US-Israeli hostage who Hamas said had featured in an Israeli truce proposal remains unknown, the group said on Saturday, separately releasing a video of another captive alive.

The body of a guard assigned to the American-Israeli, Edan Alexander, had been recovered from the site of a recent Israeli strike, Hamas’s armed wing the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

“But the fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown,” the militants said.

Hamas on Thursday signalled its rejection of the plan, which would have involved Alexander.

A senior Hamas official had on Monday said Israel proposed a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages, the first of whom would have been Alexander.

He is among the dozens of living and dead captives still held in Gaza, 18 months after Hamas’s war with Israel began, and weeks into a renewed Israeli offensive that rescuers in Gaza said killed 54 people on Saturday.