Hamas will be 'eradicated' if group breaches Gaza deal: Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Monday it would be "eradicated" if it breaches the Gaza deal with Israel, but said he would give the Palestinian militant group a chance to honor the truce.

Vice President JD Vance headed to Israel shortly after Trump's comments, joining two top US envoys after weekend violence threatened to wreck the fragile ceasefire.

"We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice," Trump told reporters at the White House as he hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.