US warns capable of resuming war with Iran as deal remains elusive

The United States warned on Saturday it was "more than capable" of resuming war with Iran after President Donald Trump said any peace deal must adhere to his red lines, including Tehran never being able to develop nuclear weapons.

The White House had signaled Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, though Tehran denied there was a final agreement on ending the conflict.

US sources had told AFP the deal was waiting on Trump's sign-off, but he made no decision after a White House Situation Room meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, while attending a defense summit in Singapore, said on Saturday that Washington was "more than capable" of restarting the war.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X that American forces "remain present and vigilant across the region."

The efforts to reach a deal were thrown into question this week by US strikes on the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, countered by retaliatory Iranian fire.